Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will post $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Packaging Corp Of America reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Packaging Corp Of America.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average of $95.48. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.