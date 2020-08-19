Analysts Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report $700.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $724.43 million and the lowest is $684.20 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $701.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,083 shares of company stock worth $4,594,176. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 37.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.74. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

