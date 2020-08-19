$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will post sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $40,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $60,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $190,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160,000.00 to $220,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.69 million, with estimates ranging from $2.51 million to $10.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CorMedix.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

