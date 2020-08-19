Comerica Bank Has $1.76 Million Stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Caretrust REIT worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Caretrust REIT by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

