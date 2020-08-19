Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,717,000 after purchasing an additional 290,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,190,000 after acquiring an additional 62,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 442.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 458,591 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,629.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 480,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 453,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 354,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.19. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $252.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Malone purchased 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,238.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $442,759.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 157,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,826,463.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

