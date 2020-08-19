JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 10,743,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,154,000 after buying an additional 4,271,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,408,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,502,000 after buying an additional 150,462 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 33.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,945,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,101,000 after buying an additional 743,367 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 221.4% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,608,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 1,107,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,450,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 139,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock worth $131,061 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

