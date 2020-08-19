Comerica Bank Has $1.75 Million Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 245.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in FOX by 23.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 985,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after acquiring an additional 187,826 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in FOX by 117.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 338,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 183,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

FOXA opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.38.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

