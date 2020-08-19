$18.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce sales of $18.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $20.44 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $27.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $74.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.26 billion to $93.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $93.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.66 billion to $106.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $4,457,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 661.8% in the 2nd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 71,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

