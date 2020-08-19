First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 106.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Universal Logistics by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULH opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $518.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULH. BidaskClub raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

