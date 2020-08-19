First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,316 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,826.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 775,823 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 103.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 744,780 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 110.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 722,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 332.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 536,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $4,765,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $731.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

