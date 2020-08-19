First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Fonar worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fonar by 182,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fonar in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fonar in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fonar by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fonar by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

FONR opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. Fonar Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fonar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Fonar

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

