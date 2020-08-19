First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Rocky Brands worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 212,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Shares of RCKY opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Rocky Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

RCKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.