First Trust Advisors LP Sells 58,651 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,651 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

In related news, CFO Mark Fioravanti purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 205,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

