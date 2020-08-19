First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Denbury Resources worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNR. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 848,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 396,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,581,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286,134 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 374,088 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63,436 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 316,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55,484 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Denbury Resources stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Denbury Resources had a negative return on equity of 46.09% and a negative net margin of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

