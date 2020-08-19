Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TDK (TTDKY)

TDK (OTCMKTS: TTDKY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2020 – TDK was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

8/13/2020 – TDK was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/8/2020 – TDK was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – TDK was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2020 – TDK was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2020 – TDK was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2020 – TDK was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2020 – TDK was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TDK Corp has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.68.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

