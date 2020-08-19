Inter Pipeline (IPL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE: IPL) recently:

  • 8/10/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 8/10/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00.
  • 8/7/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2020 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00.
  • 8/4/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/16/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/16/2020 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/15/2020 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/2/2020 – Inter Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.
  • 6/24/2020 – Inter Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.
  • 6/24/2020 – Inter Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$14.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.66. Inter Pipeline Ltd has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$25.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 110.26%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

