Mercedes Johnson Sells 15,000 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $1,358,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,204.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TER opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

