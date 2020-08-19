Kim Rutledge Sells 15,874 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Kim Rutledge sold 15,874 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $1,547,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,345 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE QTWO opened at $98.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.59. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 16.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth $73,000.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

