Kim Rutledge Sells 15,874 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Kim Rutledge sold 15,874 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $1,547,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,345 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE QTWO opened at $98.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.59. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.
