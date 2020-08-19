Steven Robert Sommerfeld Sells 50,000 Shares of Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Stock

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.05, for a total transaction of C$1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,167 shares in the company, valued at C$969,487.35.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$36.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $570.35 million and a PE ratio of -14.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.20. Ag Growth International Inc has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$48.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFN shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.57.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

