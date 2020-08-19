Adam L. Gray Acquires 150,300 Shares of NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray acquired 150,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,405,746 shares in the company, valued at C$66,967,339.20.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NFI Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 12th, Adam L. Gray purchased 102,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,550,400.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Adam L. Gray purchased 11,700 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,783.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Adam L. Gray acquired 8,300 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,175.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Adam L. Gray acquired 105,600 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,812,096.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Adam L. Gray bought 22,300 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$387,797.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Adam L. Gray bought 209,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,701,390.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Adam L. Gray sold 29,100 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.38, for a total value of C$563,958.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Adam L. Gray sold 400,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.43, for a total value of C$7,372,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Adam L. Gray sold 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$1,790,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Adam L. Gray acquired 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$1,494,000.00.

NFI opened at C$16.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.54. NFI Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$9.12 and a 12-month high of C$33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.86 million and a P/E ratio of -9.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFI. National Bank Financial cut their target price on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.