Robert F. Weber, Jr. Sells 30,800 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,613,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,549.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.60 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,730,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,823 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,118,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,538,000 after acquiring an additional 989,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,299,000 after acquiring an additional 90,087 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

