Richard T. Burke Sells 15,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $316.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The company has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 664.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

