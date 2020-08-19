Richard Deal Sells 16,042 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Richard Deal sold 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.45, for a total transaction of $7,001,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $430.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $423.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $447.72. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 89.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 405,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,691,000 after acquiring an additional 192,142 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 12.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,634,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

