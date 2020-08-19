Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Craft Brew Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $304.91 million, a PE ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $656,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

