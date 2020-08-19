Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of ATEC opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $378.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.92. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 56.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $44,912.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 657,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,583.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,929 shares of company stock worth $272,713. Corporate insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Alphatec by 107.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Alphatec by 33.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

