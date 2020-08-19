BidaskClub Downgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Strong Sell

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Shares of ARVN opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $98,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arvinas by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

