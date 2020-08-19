BidaskClub Downgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Shares of ARVN opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $98,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arvinas by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Analyst Recommendations for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UBS Group AG Raises Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
UBS Group AG Raises Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
Craft Brew Alliance Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
Craft Brew Alliance Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
Alphatec Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Alphatec Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
BidaskClub Downgrades Arvinas to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Arvinas to Strong Sell
Ambarella Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Ambarella Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Albireo Pharma Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub
Albireo Pharma Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report