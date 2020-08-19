Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC raised Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $409,318.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $58,180.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $859,585. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after purchasing an additional 41,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.