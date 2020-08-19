Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALBO. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%. Analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 59,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

