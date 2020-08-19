Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of AKAM opened at $108.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at $338,541.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $543,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,809. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,372 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

