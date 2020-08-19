zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €127.00 ($149.41).

ZO1 opened at €150.00 ($176.47) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €149.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. zooplus has a one year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a one year high of €162.80 ($191.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.39.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

