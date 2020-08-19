JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €38.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

JST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

ETR:JST opened at €34.25 ($40.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.33 million and a PE ratio of 46.66. JOST Werke has a fifty-two week low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a fifty-two week high of €39.60 ($46.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.48.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

