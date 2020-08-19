Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Duerr (ETR:DUE) a €35.00 Price Target

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DUE. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duerr currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.46 ($32.30).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €27.46 ($32.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is €23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.57. Duerr has a 12-month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12-month high of €32.90 ($38.71).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

