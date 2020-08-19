JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €15.00 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.49 ($22.93).

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €12.14 ($14.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €9.47 ($11.14) and a 12-month high of €27.54 ($32.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.16.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to ?5.1 billion.

