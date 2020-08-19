alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.69 ($18.46).

AOX stock opened at €12.63 ($14.86) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

