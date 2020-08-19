Berenberg Bank Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €20.00 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s previous close.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €21.60 ($25.41) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.42 ($20.50).

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €15.59 ($18.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.48. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

