Berenberg Bank Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €20.00 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s previous close.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €21.60 ($25.41) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.42 ($20.50).

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €15.59 ($18.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.48. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Analyst Recommendations for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

UBS Group AG Raises Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
Craft Brew Alliance Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
Alphatec Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
BidaskClub Downgrades Arvinas to Strong Sell
Ambarella Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Albireo Pharma Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub
