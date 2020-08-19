Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 100 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays set a CHF 91 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a CHF 93 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 62 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 89.30.

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

