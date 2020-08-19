Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 82 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 price target on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 88 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC set a CHF 86 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 92.85.

Novartis has a one year low of CHF 72.45 and a one year high of CHF 88.30.

