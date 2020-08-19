Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 61 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 44 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays set a CHF 49 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 44 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 50.45.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

