TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$149.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on TMX Group from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$136.33 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$84.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 31.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$123.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 59.87%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

