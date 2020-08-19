Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Upgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$27.00 price target on the stock.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.33.

TSE:TOY opened at C$30.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$44.43.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

