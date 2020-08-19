TFI International’s (TFII) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank raised shares of TFI International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$59.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$23.21 and a 12-month high of C$59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.02, for a total value of C$2,100,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,149,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,361,657.96. Insiders sold a total of 355,000 shares of company stock worth $16,429,835 in the last quarter.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

