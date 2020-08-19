Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$28.00” Price Target for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price objective on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$31.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.29.

TSE SU opened at C$22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.85. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.77%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

