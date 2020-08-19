Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$28.00” Price Target for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price objective on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$31.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.29.

TSE SU opened at C$22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.85. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.77%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UBS Group AG Raises Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
UBS Group AG Raises Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
Craft Brew Alliance Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
Craft Brew Alliance Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
Alphatec Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Alphatec Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
BidaskClub Downgrades Arvinas to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Arvinas to Strong Sell
Ambarella Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Ambarella Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Albireo Pharma Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub
Albireo Pharma Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report