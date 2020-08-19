Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Lowered to C$1.10 at Citigroup

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price cut by Citigroup from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PD. CIBC decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities downgraded Precision Drilling from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.13.

PD opened at C$1.04 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

