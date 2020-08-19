Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) had its target price upped by Haywood Securities from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Steppe Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a positive rating for the company.

Shares of TSE STGO opened at C$2.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.69 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.62. Steppe Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.63 and a 1 year high of C$3.14.

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

