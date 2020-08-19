Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.97.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $712.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.58. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$19.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,354.35%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

