FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX) Given a C$0.62 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Fundamental Research set a C$0.62 target price on FPX Nickel (TSE:FPX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FPX Nickel has a 52-week low of C$56.48 and a 52-week high of C$0.09.

FPX Nickel Company Profile

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

