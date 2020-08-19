Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Extendicare from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Laurentian lowered shares of Extendicare from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.08.

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$5.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.11 million and a PE ratio of 15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.45. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$9.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

