Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Extendicare from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Laurentian lowered shares of Extendicare from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.08.

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$5.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.11 million and a PE ratio of 15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 496.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.45. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$9.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Analyst Recommendations for Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

UBS Group AG Raises Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
Craft Brew Alliance Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
Alphatec Downgraded by BidaskClub to "Hold"
BidaskClub Downgrades Arvinas to Strong Sell
Ambarella Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Albireo Pharma Upgraded to "Hold" by BidaskClub
