K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBL. Cormark boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Laurentian boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$30.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.80.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$33.78 on Tuesday. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$23.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $301.37 million and a P/E ratio of 70.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 251.05%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.