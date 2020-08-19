American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial set a C$3.00 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$2.53 on Tuesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$7.49. The company has a market cap of $197.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.42.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

