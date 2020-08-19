Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Price Target Raised to C$2.41 at Fundamental Research

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from C$1.96 to C$2.41 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:KRN opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Karnalyte Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.33.
About Karnalyte Resources
Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.