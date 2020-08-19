Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Price Target Raised to C$2.41 at Fundamental Research

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from C$1.96 to C$2.41 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:KRN opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Karnalyte Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.33.

About Karnalyte Resources

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Karnalyte property comprising subsurface mineral leases KL 246, KL 247A, and KLSA-010 covering an area of approximately 90,766 acres of land located in south central Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UBS Group AG Raises Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
UBS Group AG Raises Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
Craft Brew Alliance Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
Craft Brew Alliance Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
Alphatec Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Alphatec Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
BidaskClub Downgrades Arvinas to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Arvinas to Strong Sell
Ambarella Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Ambarella Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Albireo Pharma Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub
Albireo Pharma Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report