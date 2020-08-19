Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Price Target Raised to C$2.41 at Fundamental Research

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from C$1.96 to C$2.41 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:KRN opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Karnalyte Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.33.

About Karnalyte Resources

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Karnalyte property comprising subsurface mineral leases KL 246, KL 247A, and KLSA-010 covering an area of approximately 90,766 acres of land located in south central Saskatchewan.

